With the announcement of the 2022 premiere of season 2 Pasión de Gavilanes, fans are counting down the days to see the Reyes brothers and Elizondo sisters back on screen. While the recordings are taking place, netizens inquire into the careers of the actors who have been part of said fiction.

In their search, fans have been surprised that there are several interpreters who have also been part of Betty, the ugly, a series that marked a milestone.

The actress of Pasión de gavilanes that few remember was in Betty, the ugly

Beyond the presence of, for example, Martha Isabel Bolaños (Jenny García), who was part of both productions, was the actress María Margarita Giraldo, who gave life to Eugenia Cifuentes de Mora in Betty, la fea and Raquel de Uribe in Pasión de gavilanes.

María Margarita Giraldo gave life to Eugenia Cifuentes de Mora in Betty, la fea. Photo: composition

Although in the first part of I am Betty, the ugly, she had a couple of appearances, for the second season, she did have a recurring role. In the case of the story led by Mario Cimarro and Danna García, the artist had an important character for the plot, since she represented one of the Reyes brothers’ rivals.

Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 2 Release Date