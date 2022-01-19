Every day we are closer to February and that means that we are nothing to see Passion of hawks 2. After almost two decades, Juan, Norma, Óscar, Jimena, Franco and Sarita return to the small screen to continue their love story, but now the family has grown and it seems that not all couples stay together.

Pasión de gavilanes 2 will arrive on Telemundo in February 2022. Photo: composition/People en Español/Telemundo

It is known that the second season of Pasión de gavilanes will come again from Telemundo. The big question is whether we can enjoy the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters through a streaming service, specifically Netflix, as well as the first installment.

Can Passion for Gavilanes, Season 2 be seen on Netflix?

According to Confidencia Digital, Netflix would have bought the rights to Pasión de gavilanes, season 2, to prevent the Colombian telenovela from being pirated. “One of the concerns that the promoters have is that people will pirate the episodes when they premiere on Telemundo next month,” said a source from the outlet.

Pasión de gavilanes, season 2 brings back the entire main cast. Photo: composition/Telemundo/Netflix

Likewise, Confidencia Digital tried to contact a Netflix representative to have more details about it; however, they had no response.

When to watch Passion for hawks, season 2 on Netflix?

So far, it is not known when Pasión de gavilanes 2 will be available on Netflix, but it will most likely be after seeing it on Telemundo, perhaps a few weeks after some chapters are released on the channel.

Pasión de gavilanes was one of the most successful productions of 2003. Photo: composition. Photo: Facebook/@PasionDeGavilanes

What will Passion for hawks 2 be about?

This new story will lead to a tragic crime about the death of a teacher that will put the Reyes Elizondo family in trouble, since the evidence indicates that the culprits would be the children of Norma and Juan. This will trigger a long plot in which, once again, love and loyalty will be put to the test for everyone.

Passion of hawks 2: official advance