One of the public’s favorite soap operas will make its return to Peruvian television. ‘Pasión de hawks’, a soap opera broadcast by Telemundo and created by Julio Jimenezwill be broadcast again in our country shortly after its completion 20 years since its premierewhich took place on October 21, 2003. A television network in the country will bring back to our screens the unbridled love story between the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters.

Where to see the return of ‘Pasión de gavilanes’?

According to a press release, Latina reported that she will be in charge of bringing ‘Pasión de gavilanes’ back to the screens of all homes in the country. “Latina Televisión will dress up to premiere the most successful international soap opera: ‘Pasión de gavilanes’. This new bet of the television house seeks to generate great emotions in Peruvians, through the unbridled love story between the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters, “he said in the document.

When can you see ‘Pasión de gavilanes’?

In the same statement, it was indicated that the broadcast would begin “very soon”, without specifying the exact date of the return of the successful telenovela starring Danna García, Mario Cimarro, Paola Rey, Juan Alfonso Baptista, Natasha Klauss and Michael Brown. For this reason, all fans of the production should be attentive to the Latina signal and their social networks to find out the official confirmation of the date of its premiere.

What is ‘Pasión de gavilanes’ about?

The love affairs of this novel begin when Bernardo Elizondo, father of Norma (Danna García), Sara (Natasha Klauss) and Jimena (Paola Rey), falls in love with the youngest of the Reyes brothers, Libia. However, Bernardo dies and Libia, unable to bear the pain, commits suicide.

Seeking revenge, the Reyes brothers, Juan (Mario Cimarro), Franco (Michel Brown) and Óscar (Juan Alfonso Baptista), seduce the Elizondo sisters, posing as workers on the Elizondo farm. However, everything gets complicated when they start to really fall in love with the attractive young women.

Photo: Telemundo

This is the cast of ‘Pasión de gavilanes’

Danna Garcia as Norma Elizondo Acevedo de Reyes

Mario Cimarro as Juan Reyes Guerrero

Paola Rey as Jimena Elizondo Acevedo de Reyes

Juan Alfonso Baptista as Oscar Reyes Guerrero

Natasha Klauss as Sara ‘Sarita’ Elizondo Acevedo de Reyes

Michel Brown as Franco Reyes Guerrero

Jorge Cao as Don Martin Acevedo

Kristina Lilley as Gabriela Acevedo de Elizondo

Juan Pablo Shuk as Fernando Escandon

Gloria Gomez as Eva Rodriguez.

