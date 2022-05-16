“Pasión de gavilanes 2″ kept its fans on tenterhooks last week, because it went off the air up to three times. Now, with great expectation for the reunion between Franco Reyes Y sarita Elizondothe Colombian telenovela is getting everything ready to launch its 60th episode, which comes in the midst of uncertainty due to a supposed cancellation.

As is known, they have already announced a Turkish fiction for the end of this month, just at the same time as the hawks, for which the alarms sound about poor performance and an unfinished story. For now, his loyal followers are still excited to see what else will happen in the town of San Marcos.

In that sense, here we leave you the information so you do not miss Chapter 60 of “Passion of hawks 2″.

“Pasión de gavilanes 2” has just confirmed that Franco Reyes will finally make it to the sequel. Photo: composition/People in Spanish

YOU CAN SEE: Original voice of “Fiera restless” talks about “Pasión de gavilanes 2” and its absence

Summary: what happened in chapter 59 of “Passion of hawks 2”

Chapter 59, without a doubt, broke the hearts of more than one viewer, since Nino was killed by Demetrio Jurado. That was what Gaby told her mother, but she does not believe her and she thinks that her accusations are the product of the impact that she let her friend lose.

In fact, Albin and Andrés don’t believe him either. Meanwhile, the moment of anguish also brought a brief rapprochement between Óscar and Jimena, who, although she has been rescued, does not consider forgiving her husband.

“Pasión de gavilanes 2” is about to disintegrate one of his most beloved couples: Óscar and Jimena. Will they be able to overcome the problems? Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

For her part, Romina does not desist from causing damage to her enemy, for which she continues to haunt the house of the youngest of the Elizondos and is already preparing her next attack, since, in addition to sending Duván to investigate, she is seen wielding a weapon and readying what appears to be a deadly poison.

The outlook is no less dramatic for Rosario Montes. The singer summoned Juan David to discuss the situation with his daughter, Muriel. However, what she believed would be a passionate encounter with the young man took an unexpected turn when she saw Samuel Caballero, her husband, in her room.

Sergio Goyri as Samuel Caballero. Photo: Telemundo.

On the other hand, the twins have also managed to attract tragedy in their path. Demetrio has them between eyebrows, especially now that they have established a special closeness with Sibyl and hers, her little one, whom they want to protect at all costs. What else will happen? Don’t miss the next chapter.

Juan David is the oldest of Juan and Norma’s children. The trio of heirs is completed by the twins Erick and León. Photo: Telemundo

YOU CAN SEE: “Passion of hawks 2″: Natasha Klauss and Sarita Elizondo have a common passion

When does chapter 60 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” premiere?

Chapter 60 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” will arrive on TV this Monday, May 16. Based on a preview, we would be little to know what happened to Franco Reyes all this time, and what his reunion with Sara and her family will be like. In addition, it has been anticipated that Demetrio Jurado could return to collect a new victim.

Advance chapter 60 of “Passion of hawks 2”

YOU CAN SEE: Michel Brown and Natasha Klauss: how did Sarita and Franco meet in “Pasión de gavilanes”?

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2” can be seen on Telemundo, at least in the United States. In certain locations, Peacock can also be used to stream episodes.

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 p.m. m

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm

Natasha Klauss anticipates a grand finale for “Pasión de gavilanes 2”. Fans wonder if there will be season 2. Photo: Telemundo

YOU CAN SEE: “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ and its shocking ending: Natasha Klauss talks about the closing of the soap opera

Is it possible to watch “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ for free?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. “Pasión de gavilanes 2” cannot be seen for free, for now. For fans of Latin America, a premiere on an official channel, presumably Netflix, has yet to be announced, since Confidencia Digital slipped the potential purchase of distribution by streaming.