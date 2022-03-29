Despite having fallen in the rating, “Passion of hawks 2″ He still has more to offer his loyal fans, especially now that the new characters have threatened the tranquility of the main families. Newcomer Albin Duarte seems to have put the stability of the Norma-Juan marriage on the ropes. Also, the closeness between Muriel and Juan David could trigger a series of unfortunate events.

However, these are not the only problems that surround San Marcos, as we are getting closer to the announced return of Michel Brown as Franco Reyes. For now, we leave you more information on chapter 31 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″.

Ángel de Miguel as Albin Duarte. Photo: Instagram/@angeldmiguel

YOU CAN SEE: “Pasión de gavilanes 2″: this is what Valeria García looks like, the actress who played the baby Juan David Reyes

When does chapter 31 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” premiere?

Chapter 31 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” will be broadcast live this Tuesday, March 29.

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

The intriguing episodes of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ arrive through Telemundo.

If you want to connect with the program online, the episodes are also released -after their live broadcast- on the aforementioned network’s YouTube account, on its web portal and on the Peacock streaming platform.

Albin’s arrival at Juan and Norma’s hacienda has caused the marriage to cool down. Will they be able to get through this stage? Don’t miss “Passion of hawks 2”. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram/@pasiondegavilanes

YOU CAN SEE: “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ and his first gay character: he is Andrés, son of Sara and Franco

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 p.m. m

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm

YOU CAN SEE: Goodbye, “Passion of hawks 2″! Cast says goodbye with emotional messages on networks

On which channel does “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere?

“Pasión de gavilanes” reached the small screen for the first time in 2003, through Telemundo. Now, almost 20 years after its first arrival on TV, the story of the Elizondo sisters and the Reyes brothers premieres its new episodes on the same channel through which it won the hearts of its loyal fans.

See Telemundo Internacional in Mexico

Telemundo Internacional on Sky: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Star TV: 223 (SD)

Telemundo Internacional on Izzy: 205 (SD) and (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Megacable: 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional in Total Play: 277 (HD)

YOU CAN SEE: “Passion of hawks 2″: Rosario and Juan David turn on the networks with hot TikTok

Is it possible to watch “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ for free?

The answer is yes. Telemundo uploads episodes of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ to its official YouTube channel and even makes occasional summaries with some of the most important moments left by the plot.

When will “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere on Netflix?

To date, neither Telemundo nor Netflix have commented on the streaming premiere of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″. However, it is expected to reach the content library of the big red N shortly after its complete broadcast on the aforementioned network, as has happened with other Colombian productions, such as “Café con aroma a mujer”.

For her part, actress Danna García (Norma Elizondo in the plot) thrilled her followers with her statements to People magazine in Spanish: “I suppose so, for now I only know that we are going to appear on Telemundo.” Likewise, a report from Digital Confidence indicated that the streaming giant would have acquired the transmission rights of the telenovela.

Norma Elizondo is made into fiction by Colombian actress Danna García. Photo: People en Espanol/Telemundo

YOU CAN SEE: Original voice of “Fiera restless” talks about “Pasión de gavilanes 2” and its absence

How many chapters does “Passion of hawks” have on Netflix?

Netflix has at the disposal of its subscribers the 188 complete chapters of the first installment of “Pasión de gavilanes”. In order to enjoy them, you only need to have a subscription to the platform service. Prices range from s/ 24.90 to s/ 44.90 per month.