To the delight of his fans, “Passion of hawks 2″ it continues with its daily transmissions in spite of its low performance in the rating. Even so, viewers are still impatient to know how the arrival of new characters will affect the Elizondo and Reyes plot.

On the other hand, and despite the fact that some of the beloved characters of the original cast were replaced, it has already been anticipated that we are closer to seeing the long-awaited return of Michel Brown as Franco Reyes.

Therefore, in this note we tell you more details about chapter 30 of “Passion of hawks 2″.

Muriel Caballero is the daughter of Rosario Montes and Samuel Caballero in “Pasión de gavilanes”, season 2. Photo: composition/Instagram/@zharickleonactriz/@soy.camilarojas

When does chapter 30 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” premiere?

Chapter 30 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” will be broadcast live this Monday, March 28. In it we will see how Rosario Montes is desperate to find out who her daughter, Muriel, is dating. In addition, the advance of the episode also revealed how the arrival of Albin Duarte will put Juan and Norma’s marriage in trouble.

Ángel de Miguel as Albin Duarte. Photo: Instagram/@angeldmiguel

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

The exciting episodes of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ are broadcast live non-stop on the Telemundo television channel.

In case you want to watch them online, the episodes are also released -after their live broadcast- on the aforementioned network’s YouTube account, on its website and on the Peacock streaming platform.

Despite its drop in ratings, “Pasión de gavilanes 2” maintains the emotion of its loyal fans. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 p.m. m

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm

On which channel does “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere?

“Pasión de gavilanes” came to TV in 2003 through Telemundo. Now, almost 20 years after its first premiere, the story of the Elizondos and the Kings returns to the same space where they won the hearts of their loyal fans.

See Telemundo Internacional in Mexico

Telemundo Internacional on Sky: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Star TV: 223 (SD)

Telemundo Internacional on Izzy: 205 (SD) and (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Megacable: 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional in Total Play: 277 (HD)

Is it possible to watch “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ for free?

The answer is yes. Telemundo uploads episodes of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ to its YouTube channel. Likewise, they also make some summaries with some of the best moments of the latest releases.

When will “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere on Netflix?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2″ is expected to arrive on Netflix shortly after its full broadcast on Telemundo, due to a Confidencia digital report indicating that the streaming giant would have acquired the rights to the telenovela to prevent its new ones from being pirated. releases.

For her part, actress Danna García (who plays Norma Elizondo in fiction) spoke with People magazine in Spanish, where she raised the hopes of fans for the online premiere of the program: “I suppose so, for now only I know we are going to appear on Telemundo.”

Danna Garcia as Norma Elizondo. Photo: Telemundo.

How many chapters does “Passion of hawks” have on Netflix?

To the delight of fans of “Pasión de gavilanes”, Netflix has the complete 188 episodes of the first installment of the telenovela. To be able to reproduce them, you only need to have a paid subscription to their service. Prices range from S/ 24.90 to S/ 44.90 per month.

Advance chapter 30 of “Passion of hawks 2”

