‘Pasión de gavilanes’ returned with everything to the small screen with its second season, which is captivating the Colombian public on the screens of TV snail. This successful Telemundo soap opera announced its sequel to the four winds, which initially did not have as much audience. However, on this occasion, as a commemoration of its 20 years, we will tell you what actors and actresses They did not return to be part of the cast in part 2 of this famous production, some of whom died.

Which actors and actresses are not in ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’?

From actors who died to those who decided not to return, this is the list of those who did not return to be part of the cast of season 2 of ‘Pasión de gavilanes’. Next, we will briefly tell you what characters they had in the first part of the Telemundo novel.

Actors and actresses who died

Among those who unfortunately died were actors like Sebastián Boscán, who suffered from a serious illness: stomach cancer. On the other hand, there were others who were unlucky enough to get involved with dangerous people, as in the case of Liliana Lozano, who was murdered.

Sebastián Boscán was Leandro Santos

Liliana Lozano Garzón was Esperanza

Herbert King was Herzog Vargas

Julio del Mar was Leonidas Coronado

Raúl Gutiérrez was Jaime Bustillo

Fernando Corredor was Calixto Uribe

Actors and actresses who did not return

Below, we show you which actors and actresses confirmed that they did not return to the novel ‘Pasión de gavilanes’ in its second season, many of them because they were not main characters for the plot or died in the first part of the story.

María Margarita Giraldo was Raquel de Uribe

Giovanni Suárez was Benito Suárez

Gloria Gómez was Eva Rodríguez

Ana Lucía Domínguez was Ruth Uribe

Lady Noriega was Pepita Ronderos

Jorge Cao was Martín Acevedo

Juan Sebastián Aragón was Armando Navarro

