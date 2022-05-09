“Passion of hawks 2″ premiered its chapter 57 last Friday, May 6. In it we saw how the Kings went to rescue Frank After so long of having believed it disappeared. But, beyond the excitement for the long-awaited return of the character from Michael Brownfans were very concerned about the possible cancellation of the Colombian telenovela because Telemundo announced a Turkish fiction at the same time.

Although 80 chapters were confirmed for the plot of the Elizondo and the Kings, the calculation of the followers anticipated its departure from the air with just over 70 episodes. Now, the chain itself has detailed that its successful product will not be broadcast in the first two days of this week.

If all of the above has alarmed you, don’t worry, because the television network has revealed that This brief stop will only be for Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 May.

In that sense, “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ will resume its usual schedule on Wednesday 11 because it will give up its space for the end of two productions and the premiere of another two.

In this way, we will have on Monday the 9th the end of “Exatlón: Estados Unidos” and the closing of “Hercai: amor y vendetta”, while on Tuesday the 10th there will be the live broadcast of “The house of the famous”, followed by the launch of the series “Until money separates us”.

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

As many fans already know, “Pasión de gavilanes 2” can be seen live on Telemundo, in the United States. In case you want to watch the episodes online, there is Peacock, a streaming service available only in certain locations.

Why did Jorge Cao not return as Don Martín?

Cao has left an enigmatic message regarding his absence in the novel’s sequel: “The difference between winning and losing often consists in giving up. Walt Disney. Have a great weekend. Blessings,” said the artist in a video posted through his official Instagram account.