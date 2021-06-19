Passion of hawks returns. The sequel to the famous soap opera will set the story twenty years after the Reyes brothers made their lives alongside the Elizondo sisters. However, the second season will begin with a tragic crime involving the Reyes family.

This fact will cause the Reyes and Elizondo brothers to distance themselves, so that all the characters that were part of the first season would not be present in the new episodes.

Pasión de gavilanes 2 – which couple will not be present in the second season?

It is known that not all the actors of the first part will participate in the sequel. One of them is Michel Brown (Franco Reyes), who made it clear that he is focused on character projects and does not want to return to a character from the past.

“ It happens to me that I find very interesting stories on my way and going back to an ancient story today does not attract my attention. “Said the actor when asked if it would be part of the new fiction episodes.

After these statements, it is not known if Natasha klauss (Sarita Elizondo) would return for the second season. Both actors were a couple in the show, so it is not known if we will see Sarita and Franco again in Pasión de gavilanes 2.

However, it is likely that Telemundo will look for another actor to replace the character of Michel Brown or that a turn will be given to the story that justifies the absence of Franco Reyes.

Pasión de gavilanes 2 – release date

Telemundo reported that the second part of the successful telenovela will air, possibly, between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 .

Where can you see Pasión de Gavilanes 2?

The new season will go down the chain Telemundo, still no release date.

Where can I see the complete chapters of Pasión de Gavilanes?

So that the wait does not become so long, you can see the first full season of the telenovela (188 chapters) on the streaming platform Netflix.