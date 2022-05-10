“Passion of hawks 2″ It hit the small screen in February of this year, amid great anticipation and nostalgia. However, the recent announcement of a Turkish series has put the future of the Colombian soap opera in check. Added to this is the fact that its chapter 58 was not broadcast at its usual time.

However, after a brief pause —due to the end of two productions and the premiere of another two—, the story of the Kings and the Elizondos is now ready to return to TV. In that sense, here we tell you more details.

Óscar and Juan have devised a plan to rescue their brother, Franco. Photo: composition/Telemundo

YOU CAN SEE: Passion of hawks 2: before and after Eva Rodríguez after 20 years

Summary: what happened in chapter 57 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″?

After more than 50 episodes and some emotional flashback scenes, “Passion of hawks 2″ is about to show the great meeting of Frank Kings Y sarita Elizondobut it is not yet time.

As seen in chapter 57, Mario and Óscar discover that their brother has been taken to prison for alleged illicit business. However, Jimena found some papers that would have the true proof of her brother-in-law’s innocence.

This is how almost the entire family puts together a plan to bring Sara’s husband back, without her even knowing that the man she loves is alive.

Franco Reyes and Sara Elizondo are one of the most beloved couples of “Pasión de gavilanes”. Photo: composition/Telemundo/Instagram/@michel123brown

YOU CAN SEE: Michel Brown and Natasha Klauss: how did Sarita and Franco meet in “Pasión de gavilanes”?

On the other hand, the drama in the town of San Marcos is not over yet, and Rosario Montes does not know what else to do to separate Muriel from Juan David. Even so, she finds in Samuel Caballero a slight opportunity to separate the young,

In an inattentive moment, the owner of Bar Alcalá goes in search of Juan Reyes’ first-born son and tries to seduce him, but before she can make another move, Norma Elizondo’s husband warns her to leave her son alone. What else will happen? Find out in chapter 58.

The relationship between Muriel and Juan David has caused serious problems with Rosario Montes. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/@soy.camilarojas/@bernardofloresmx

YOU CAN SEE: “Pasión de gavilanes 2″: Natasha Klauss and Sarita Elizondo have a common passion

When and where does chapter 58 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere?

The episodes of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ are released from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm, at least in the United States. However, for this week there was a change in its programming. In this way, Chapter 58 of the fiction will arrive on Telemundo this Wednesday, May 11 at the same time as always.

YOU CAN SEE: Original voice of “Fiera restless” talks about “Pasión de gavilanes 2” and its absence

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 p.m. m

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm