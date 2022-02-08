Exactly seven days after the premiere of the second season of Pasión de gavilanes, the anxieties and expectations of the fans of the Colombian telenovela grow. In recent days we have been enjoying several exclusive advances narrated by the same characters, who return after almost 20 years.

Promotional poster for Pasión de Gavilanes, season 2. Photo: Facebook/@PasionDeGavilanes

In the latest preview, released this Monday, February 7, we see most of the cast in a behind-the-scenes look as excited as the fans to return to Pasión de gavilanes 2.

Among them are Mario Cimarro, Danna García, Paola Rey, Juan Alfonso Baptista, Michel Brown, Natasha Klauss, Zharick León, Kristina Lilley and the new hawks: Bernardo Flores, Sebastián Osorio, Juan Manuel Restrepo, Yare Santana, Jerónimo Cantillo and Camila Rojas .

León, Juan David and Erick with their mother Norma Elizondo in Pasión de gavilanes, season 2. Photo: Instagram/@bernardofloresmx

Telemundo accompanied the emotional video with the following message, which the actors are also heard saying that the realization of this production is a dream: “Only 1 week to make this dream written in the stars come true. Who marked your calendar? The new season of #PasionDeGavilanes arrives next Monday, February 14, at 10PM/9C on Telemundo.” .

Every day we are closer to being able to enjoy this new plot of Passion of hawks, season two. The love and loyalty of the Reyes Elizondo family will once again be at stake and we will soon discover if the children of this family are innocent of the crime that has occurred in the town of San Marcos.

Apparently Franco Reyes is dead in Pasión de gavilanes, season 2. Photo: composition/Telemundo

On the other hand, there is one more fact to decipher, since Franco, the youngest of the brothers, has been imprisoned, apparently, unjustly for a long time, making Sarita and her children think that he is dead. What really happened to Franco?