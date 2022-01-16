Passion of hawks, season 2 is nothing to return to the small screen after almost 20 years. With the main cast confirmed, the Colombian soap opera begins a new plot, in which the love between the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters will once again be at stake.

Mario Cimarro (Juan Reyes), Danna García (Norma Elizondo), Paola Rey (Jimena Elizondo), Juan Alfonso Baptista (Óscar Reyes), Natasha Klauss (Sara Elizondo) and Michel Brown (Franco Reyes) are back to make us enjoy and now together with their children.

A couple of days ago, Natasha Klauss and Michel Brown participated in a very funny interview with People en Español. The Colombian actress took the opportunity to comment on the good relationship she has with those who would be her children in fiction: Gaby and Andrés Reyes Elizondo, played by yare santana Y Jerome Cantillo.

“Working with them on set from day one, the same thing I experienced, happened with Michel the first time we worked together (in 2003) is something that is total chemistry, it is as if the relationship already existed before. You are going to see a very beautiful family, very real, very organic, very much from life with its differences”, Natasha Klauss revealed very excited.

On the other hand, both Telemundo figures mentioned that their love story will be very different, nothing typical like before. Apparently, what has been speculating among fans is that Sarita and Franco are separated, but despite this they continue to love each other.

What we do know, thanks to the advances of the same cast through their social networks, is that Rosario Montes (Zharick León) will arrive to make things worse, since she would have a relationship with the son of Sara Elizondo and Franco Reyes.

The second season of Pasión de gavilanes premieres this February 2022. We just have to be attentive to any news to know the exact date.

Passion of the Sparrowhawks, Season 2: Preview