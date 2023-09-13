Don’t miss the big premiere of ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ on Caracol TV. The original Telemundo soap opera will return to the screens after 20 years of its first season thanks to the aforementioned channel. Although this second part had its arrival on streaming, it did not achieve the expected success, so now it will try its luck on Colombian television to captivate the audience again with the story of the Reyes-Elizondo, who return with a new e intriguing plot. Find out all the details about the launch of the first chapter of ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’.

When does ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ premiere in Caracol?

‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ will be released TODAY,Wednesday, September 13, 2023, through the signal of Caracol TV, a Colombian channel that will exclusively present the second season of the novel. This production of Telemundo will come to television in the coffee-growing country as a replacement for the successful ‘Romina poder’, which starred Juanita Molina.

What time does ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ premiere in Caracol?

The novel ‘Passion of Hawks’ will present its second season from9.30 pm(Colombia time) by TV snail, on the date indicated above. Below, we leave you a list with the schedules of other Latin American countries in case you are not in Colombian territory:

Peru and Ecuador: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Mexico: 8.30 pm

8.30 pm USA: 6.30 pm (Pacific Time)

6.30 pm (Pacific Time) Venezuela and Chile: 10.30 pm

10.30 pm Argentina and Uruguay: 11.30 pm

11.30 pm Spain:4.30 am (the next day).

‘Pasión de gavilanes’ returns to television after more than 20 years. Photo: Telemundo

What channel number is Caracol in Colombia?

Like the premiere of‘Passion of Hawks 2’ It will be through the Caracol TV signal, you only have to access it through the corresponding channel, which is only available for those who are in Colombian territory.

Below, these are the numbers of the channels that have their signal on some television operators in the coffee-growing country:

Snail on DirecTV: channel 132

channel 132 Caracol on Claro TV: channel 1006

channel 1006 Snail by Tigo:channel 5.

Promotional poster for ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ by Caracol TV. Photo: Caracol TV

How to watch Caracol LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you cannot see the open sign ofTV snailthere is the option to tune in through the channel’s official website (https://www.caracoltv.com/) or its Caracol Play application, in which you will have access to its LIVE and ONLINE content. Once there, register as a user and you will be ready to follow the exciting chapters starring Mario Cimarro and Danna García again.

Where to watch ‘Pasión de gavilanes’ LIVE ONLINE?

If you want to see the premiere of ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ LIVE and ONLINE, you just have to go to the channel’s website TV snail, in which all its programming is transmitted simultaneously 24 hours a day. To access it, you only need to have a registered user and you will have access to all the official content, especially the live broadcast of the original Telemundo soap opera.