One of the telenovelas most remembered by viewers is Passion of Hawks. After almost 20 years, the Telemundo production returns to the small screen to present its second season together with the main cast: Danna García, Mario Cimarro, Paola Rey, Juan Alfonso Baptista, Natasha Klauss and Michel Brown.

The Reyes Elizondo family returns to continue their love story, but now with an extended family, since each of the couples has their own children. With the intention of knowing more about the new members of the Colombian plot, Telemundo has released some special shorts.

“I am Juan David Reyes, I am 25 years old and I am the firstborn of Norma Elizondo and Juan Reyes, and older brother of the Reyes twins who make it difficult for me. I love my family, obviously they are my family, but I don’t agree with some things, like the immaturity of my brothers. It’s up to me to set an example for them as the older brother that I am”, Juan David is heard.

This presentation is not only an introduction to the first son of Norma and Juan, who is played by Bernardo Flores, but also a preview of what we will see in the new chapters of Pasión de gavilanes 2. On the other hand, Juan David, at the end, He talks about love, and curiously, the image of Rosario Montes (Zharick León) appears in the video: “Girlfriends, well… yes, many, but in love I think not, never.”

