The first installment of “Passion of Hawks” had the beloved Leandro Santos as a practically subtle representation of the LGTBIQ + community. However, with the death of actor Sebastián Boscán, fans were left without the beloved character. Now, with the premiere of the second season of the Colombian soap opera, a new inclusive role rises within the exciting episodes.

Camila Rojas as Muriel Caballero. Photo: Telemundo

As we have been seeing throughout the plot, Muriel’s arrival has aroused different feelings among the characters: Rosario Montes does not want her in San Marcos, Juan David seems to have fallen in love with her and Andrés established a special closeness with the woman.

Although many thought that there could be a confrontation between the Reyes Elizondo cousins ​​for the love of Montes’s daughter, the truth is that chapter 18 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” clarified what the relationship between Sarita’s son and the aforementioned will be. girl.

Muriel and Rosario possibly face each other for the love of Juan David. Photo: @zharickleonactriz/Instagram

More inclusion and diversity

During one of the scenes of the eighteenth episode of the Telemundo production, Muriel and Andrés get stuck in an elevator. The moment of panic caused the young woman to ask her friend to put her lips on hers, which could have led to a romantic sequence.

However, what could perhaps be taken as an expected fictional situation took a 180° turn when Sarita’s son tells Rosario Montes’s firstborn that he cannot do that: “Muriel, I’m gay.”

While many viewers support Andrés being gay, some didn’t see it coming, especially because of his relationship with his co-star.

Fans give their opinion about Andrés declaring himself gay in “Pasión de gavilanes”. Photo: Composite LR/Instagram Captures

A step forward

Unlike Leandro Santos in the first part of “Pasión de gavilanes” (whose sexual orientation was not openly discussed and turned to comedy), everything indicates that in this sequel the LGTBIQ+ representation will be directed towards a mature interpretation.

About his character, Jerónimo Cantillo mentioned the following to People en Español magazine: “He is a liberal, lover, passionate, inveterate who defends his ideals, a musician, he pursues his dreams and his passions with a very beautiful nobility, but at the same time with a special character”.

Sebastián Boscán gave life to Leandro Santos in Pasión de gavilanes 2. Photo: composition/@sebasboscanoficial/Telemundo

Who is Jeronimo Cantillo?

Jerónimo Cantillo is a Colombian actor best known for his role as Kaleth Morales in “Los Morales”, on Caracol Television. Although he has developed his career in front of cameras, he also works as a singer and music producer. In that sense, he has been chosen to play Dixon in the reboot of “Rebelde” for Netflix.

Jeronimo Cantillo is Dixon. Photo: Netflix

Where can you see Pasion de gavilanes 2?

Telemundo uploads episodes of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ to its YouTube channel. Likewise, they also make some summaries with some of the best moments of the latest releases.