“Passion of hawks 2″ He still has more to offer his loyal fans. In the last chapters, we learn shocking secrets, such as the important revelation that Romina Clemente made about Óscar Reyes. This has caused Jimena to ask her husband for a divorce immediately. Everything indicates that we would be left without one of the leading couples.

With each release, the Colombian telenovela gets more interesting and fans are already demanding the long-awaited return of Franco Reyes. For now, here we leave you the information about episode 55 of “Pasión de gavilanes”.

Michel Brown as Franco Reyes. Photo: Telemundo.

When does chapter 55 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” premiere?

Chapter 55 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ will premiere live this Wednesday, May 4.

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premieres on Telemundo, in the United States. To be able to watch the chapters online, it is possible to connect with the plot through Peacock, a streaming service available only in certain locations.

Norma and Rosario could have a confrontation in the next chapter of “Pasión de gavilanes 2”. You can not lose this. Photo: Composite LR/Broadcast

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 p.m. m

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm

On which channel does “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere?

“Pasión de gavilanes” hit the small screen in 2003 on Telemundo. In this way, almost 20 years later, the exciting story returns to TV for the same space.

Is it possible to watch “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ for free?

Unfortunately no, “Pasión de gavilanes 2” cannot be seen for free, for now. Although Telemundo used to publish chapters of the novel on its YouTube channels; but, they have blocked access for Latin America.

When will “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere on Netflix?

Telemundo has not yet revealed if “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ will premiere on Netflix; however, it is possible that this will take place a few months after its complete broadcast on the aforementioned television space. This is because Confidencia digital reported that the streaming giant had already bought the rights to the telenovela.

Meanwhile, Danna García (Norma Elizondo) gave her fans hope on the subject: “I suppose so, for now I only know that we are going to appear on Telemundo,” she shared in a conversation with People en Español.

Danna Garcia as Norma Elizondo. Photo: Telemundo.

How many chapters does “Passion of hawks” have on Netflix?

To the delight of fans, Netflix has the full 188 episodes of the first season of “Pasión de gavilanes”. If you want to connect with the original plot of the Elizondo and the Kings, you just have to have a subscription to the service, whose prices range from s/24.90 to s/44.90.