If you thought that the drama would leave the town of San Marcos alone, you are wrong. The recent events of “Passion of hawks 2″ have made it clear that Romina Clement She will not stop, and after leaving Jimena Elizondo badly injured, she is still not satisfied. It is only a matter of time before she strikes a new blow and death could be very close to the leading families.

Other subplots is the confrontation between Rosario Montes and his own daughter, muriel knight. In that sense, if you do not want to miss these and more details, here we leave you the complete information on chapter 51 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2”.

Camila Rojas as Muriel Caballero. Photo: Telemundo.

When does chapter 51 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” premiere?

Chapter 51 will hit the small screen next Thursday April 28 . You can not lose this.

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

The chapters of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ are released through Telemundo in United States. There is also the possibility of following the fiction online, through the app peacock; however, this streaming service is only available in certain locations.

In the case of Spain, the series releases its new episodes every Wednesday at 10:00 p.m., in addition to having repeats on Divinity at 8:00 p.m.

The new chapters of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” continue to reveal shocking secrets of the Reyes Elizondo families. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 p.m. m

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm

On which channel does “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere?

Thanks to “Passion of Hawks” came to TV for the first time through Telemundothe network decided to resume the plot on the same channel, almost 20 years later.

Is it possible to watch “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ for free?

The answer is no. Unfortunately, Telemundo It no longer uploads episodes to its YouTube channels, and those that were available have been blocked for Latin American countries. It only remains to wait for a streaming to announce its launch in our region.

When will “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere on Netflix?

For now, it has not been specified when the premiere of “Passion of hawks 2″ on Netflix. Even so, a report from the Digital Confidence portal indicated that the big red N would have already acquired the rights to the sequel. In addition, Danna García herself slipped the long-awaited possibility in an interview with People magazine in Spanish.

“I suppose so, for now I only know that we are going to appear on Telemundo,” shared the actress who gives life to Norma Elizondo.

Danna Garcia as Norma Elizondo. Photo: Telemundo.

How many chapters does “Passion of hawks” have on Netflix?

If you want to relive the magic of the beginnings of “Pasión de gavilanes”, Netflix is ​​the right place. The platform has all 188 complete chapters of the first season. You just have to have a subscription to the service, whose prices range from s/24.90 to s/44.90