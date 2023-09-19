‘Passion of Gavilanes 2’. The soap opera returns once again as part of the content of Caracol TV, in charge of starting to broadcast the story of the Kings – Elizondo. In the preview of chapter 5, you can see how Gaby’s life is in danger when she walks at night in a field and is chased by a man, while Sara has no idea what might happen to her daughter. On the other hand, the forbidden will be one of the most desired temptations in this episode.

If you don’t want to miss each new chapter of‘Passion of Hawks 2’check HERE all the details you should keep in mind about the successful Telemundo soap opera and where to watch it ONLINE and for FREE.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 5 of ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’

When is chapter 5 of ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ released?

Episode 5 of ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ premieres TODAY, Tuesday, September 19, 2023. This Telemundo production continues the story of the Reyes-Elizondo, who have managed to form a powerful and influential dynasty. However, there will be no shortage of drama and problems. In this new season, the couple made up of Franco Reyes and Sara Elizondo must face a great challenge.

What time to watch ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ on Caracol TV?

The second season of‘Passion of Hawks’arrived on Caracol TV screens in the channel’s prime time, the9.30 pm(Colombia time), on the date indicated above. The production replaced the successful Colombian series ‘Romina Poderosa’ in the schedule. Below, we leave you the schedules of other Latin American countries in case you are not in Colombian territory:

Peru and Ecuador: 9.30 pm

Mexico: 8.30 pm

United States: 6.30 pm (Pacific time)

Venezuela: 10.30 pm

Chile, Argentina and Uruguay: 11.30 pm

Spain: 4.30 am (the next day).

Caracol TV is responsible for broadcasting ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’. Photo: Semana.com

What channel is Caracol TV in Colombia?

Like the premiere of‘Passion of Hawks 2’It will be through the Caracol TV signal, you only have to access it through the corresponding channel, which is only available for those who are in Colombian territory.

Below, these are the numbers of the channels that have their signal on some television operators in the coffee-growing country:

Snail on DIRECTV: channel 132

channel 132 Caracol on Claro TV: channel 1006

channel 1006 Snail by Tigo:channel 5.

Where to watch ‘Pasión de gavilanes’ LIVE ONLINE?

If you want to see the premiere of ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ LIVE and ONLINE, you just have to go to the channel’s websiteTV snail, in which all its programming is transmitted simultaneously 24 hours a day. To access it, you only need to have a registered user and you will have access to all the official content, especially the live broadcast of the original Telemundo soap opera.

Who are the main actors in ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’?

Danna García as Norma Elizondo Acevedo de Reyes

Mario Cimarro as Juan Reyes Guerrero

Paola Rey as Jimena Elizondo Acevedo de Reyes

Juan Alfonso Baptista as Óscar Reyes Guerrero

Natasha Klauss as Sara ‘Sarita’ Elizondo Acevedo de Reyes

Michel Brown as Franco Reyes Guerrero

Jorge Cao as Don Martín Acevedo

Kristina Lilley as Gabriela Acevedo de Elizondo

Juan Pablo Shuk as Fernando Escandón

Gloria Gómez as Eva Rodríguez.

