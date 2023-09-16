The successful American novel from 2003, ‘Pasión de gavilanes’, premiered its second season in 2022, however, this year, in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of its premiere, Caracol Televisión had the great idea of ​​rebroadcasting part 2 of the story of the Elizondo Kings, which captivated all of Latin America. And there are plenty of reasons to celebrate, since one of the protagonists of the novel, Mario Cimarro, confirmed that there will be a third season, so this is a perfect opportunity to relive the second installment.

If you don’t want to miss the premiere of chapter 3 of ‘Passion of Hawks 2’in this note we tell you all the details that you should take into account.

When does episode 3 of ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ premiere on Caracol TV?

Episode 3 of ‘Passion of Hawks 2’ will premiere on the signal TV snail he Friday, September 15, 2023. This Telemundo production will continue the story of the Reyes-Elizondo, who have managed to form a powerful and influential dynasty. However, there will be no shortage of drama and problems. In this new season, the couple made up of Franco Reyes and Sara Elizondo must face a great challenge.

What time to watch ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ on Caracol TV?

The second season of ‘Passion of Hawks’ arrived on Caracol TV screens in the channel’s prime time, the 9.30 pm (Colombia time), on the date indicated above. The production replaced the successful Colombian series ‘Romina Poderosa’ in the schedule. Below, we leave you the schedules of other Latin American countries in case you are not in Colombian territory:

Peru and Ecuador: 9.30 pm

Mexico: 8.30 pm

United States: 6.30 pm (Pacific time)

Venezuela: 10.30 pm

Chile, Argentina and Uruguay: 11.30 pm

Spain: 4.30 am (the next day)

What channel is Caracol TV in Colombia?

To enjoy the premiere of ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’, you just have to tune in to the Caracol TV signal, which can be accessed if you are in Colombian territory. Below, we leave you the list of the channels that have their signal on some television operators in the coffee-growing country:

DirecTV: channel 132

Claro TV: channel 1006

Tigo: channel 5.

How to watch ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ ONLINE and LIVE?

If you do not have access to see the premiere of ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ on the channel TV snailyou have the option of watching the novel through the official website (https://www.caracoltv.com/), in which you will have access to the series LIVE and ONLINE. Once there, register as a user and you will be ready to follow the exciting chapters starring Mario Cimarro and Danna García again.

‘Pasión de gavilanes’ was directed by Rodrigo Triana and Mauricio Cruz and premiered in October 2003. Photo: Telemundo

What is ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ about?

“‘Pasión de Gavilanes’ tells the story of Juan, Oscar and Franco Reyes, three brothers who pose as hacienda workers to infiltrate the life of the Elizondo family and be able to avenge the death of their sister. However, the resentment It manages to dissipate over time and they end up falling in love with the Elizondo sisters, putting their plan of revenge and family ties to the test.

Now, 20 years later, the ‘Gavilanes’ will be forced to face new challenges that threaten their family. “A tragic crime involving the death of a teacher shakes the family, as evidence points to the children of one of the couples as possible culprits, triggering a series of heartbreaking events that will, once again, test their love and loyalty.” , indicates the official synopsis of the Telemundo novel.

This is the cast of ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’