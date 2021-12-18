The successful Telemundo telenovela Pasión de gavilanes arrives in February 2022 with its second season. With all its main cast confirmed, the production promises to make all its fans vibrate with excitement like 18 years ago.

Franco and ‘Sarita’ present their family for Pasión de gavilanes 2. Photo: Instagram / @ natashaklauss27

With a very funny promotional video, Mario Cimarro (Juan Reyes), Danna García (Norma Elizondo), Paola Rey (Jimena Elizondo), Juan Alfonso Baptista (Óscar Reyes), Natasha Klauss (Sara Elizondo) and Michel Brown (Franco Reyes) said that, like us, they are also waiting for Passion of hawks 2.

Likewise, Kistina Lilley (Gabriela Acevedo de Elizondo), Zharick León (Rosario Montes), Yare Santana (as Gaby, one of the daughters of ‘Sarita’ and Franco) and Juan Manuel Restrepo (one of the three children of Norma and Juan) they joined them to describe a bit of what is to come in the plot.

Germán Quintero as Don Martín for Pasión de gavilanes 2. Photo: Instagram / @ germanquinterol

“We are still as excited as you are! The new season is loaded with mystery, passion, revenge and much more. Every time there is less for you to enjoy it. We are waiting for you in February 2022, just for @telemundo. # PGD2 #PasionDeGavilanes “, was the description of the post.

Even Mario Cimarro began the audiovisual by remembering the time elapsed from the first installment of Pasión de gavilanes. On the other hand, a very happy and nostalgic Michel Brown was heard: “The fact of meeting again is going to be a pleasure. We are going to enjoy it ”.

Pasión de gavilanes was one of the most successful productions of 2003. Photo: composition / Facebook / @ PasionDeGavilanes