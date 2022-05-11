“Pasión de gavilanes” has been one of the most commented productions this week. Beyond its plot, which had the return of Franco Reyes (Michele Brown)fans were surprised to see that Telemundo is going to premiere a new telenovela, which took its time slot on Monday, May 9 and Tuesday, May 10.

After clarifying that “Pasión de gavilanes 2” will broadcast its 58th chapter this Wednesday, May 11, more than one fan wonders what will happen in its grand finale. At the moment, it is known that the Colombian production was created to have 80 chapters.

Natasha Klauss talks about the end of “Passion of hawks 2″

One of the protagonists of “Pasión de gavilanes 2”, Natasha Klauss, used her social networks to talk a little about the fate of fiction and what her long-awaited end will be like.

“We really recorded 73 chapters, possibly they will be a little more on the air, but what was recorded is the number that I have mentioned,” explained the actress behind Sarita Elizondo.

“No, it’s not short, it’s very long. They don’t make as many chapters anymore. The end is coming, there will be very emotional scenes in this part. I’m just saying it’s going to be a bit of an unexpected ending.”, he added.

About his reunion with Michel Brown (Franco Reyes) in the telenovela, he said the following: “Scenes are coming and very beautiful and very special moments are coming that we recorded with Mich, with Yare, with Jerónimo and with everyone. The end is near, so everyone superconnected out there, ”he commented.

“Passion of hawks 2″, chapter 58 arrives this Wednesday, May 11

After a brief pause —due to the end of two productions and the premiere of another two—, the story of the Kings and the Elizondos is now ready to return to TV. As usual, Telemundo will broadcast this Wednesday, May 11 at 10:00 pm, chapter 58 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″.