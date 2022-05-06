The premiere of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ on Telemundo caused great attention among its fans, who waited just over 20 years to see the return of the Elizondo sisters and the Reyes brothers.

After the launch on February 14, viewers have been learning what happened to the protagonists in recent years and the changes that the writers have made for this return to TV.

YOU CAN SEE: “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ would be canceled after a new telenovela entered its time slot

But something that has not liked much is the story, which left aside the romance of the three main couples to make room for the new characters, that is, their children. This change has been reflected in the rating of “Pasión de gavilanes 2”, which has gone up and down over the weeks.

Will “Pasión de gavilanes 2” end prematurely?

A Telemundo post on Instagram is giving fans of the Reyes brothers something to talk about, since a new Turkish series was announced on their content grid.

Followers of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” demand that Telemundo explain why they have confirmed a new soap opera in the schedule of the Colombian series. Photo: Instagram/Telemundo capture

As seen in the image, The television station announced that “Amor Brave” can be seen on its signal from May 31 at 10:00 p.m., time that corresponds to “Pasión de gavilanes”. This means that possibly “Pasión de gavilanes 2” ends earlier than expected and gives up its space.

YOU CAN SEE: “Cobra Kai 5″, release date and trailer: Silver will be the villain and Chozen is back

What is “Brave Love” about?

Kıvanç Tatlıtug plays Cesur, a noble man who will search for those responsible for the death of his father and grandparents. Photo: Telemundo

Set in Korludag, a small town on the outskirts of Istanbul, the plot tells the story of Cesur (Tatlıtuğ), a kind man who arrives in Korludag determined to fulfill a dark mission: to take revenge on Tahsin Korludag (Tamer Levent), who —according to he—killed his father and grandparents. On his way he will meet Suhan (Büyüküstün), with whom he falls in love. What he doesn’t know is that she is Tahsin’s daughter.