Just over three months after its premiere, “Passion of hawks 2″ is already paving the way for its finale, which will feature emotional scenes, as promised by Natasha Klauss (Sarita). The fans have already received the great reunion between the eldest of the Elizondos and her husband, Franco Reyes. However, there are still many questions to be revealed before the Colombian telenovela comes to a close. For now, viewers want to know more details about why Michel Brown’s character was missing for so long.

That’s not all, because the faithful followers await the response of the Rosario Montes-Muriel Caballero-Juan David Reyes love triangle, especially with the threatening presence of Samuel Caballero. This and much more is what the series should clarify in its next dates. In that line, here we leave you all the information about chapter 67 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″.

When does chapter 67 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” premiere?

Chapter 67 of “Pasión de gavilanes” will premiere this Wednesday, May 25 at 10:00 pm; Do not miss it.

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

The exciting episodes of “Pasión de gavilanes” are broadcast live on Telemundo, at least in the United States. In addition to the TV channel, you can follow the story of the Kings and the Elizondos through the network’s website and its mobile app. Likewise, it is possible to use the Peacock streaming service, in which the episodes available after their live broadcast are found.

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 p.m. m

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm

On which channel does “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere?

“Pasión de gavilanes” fell in love with thousands of fans when it first appeared on TV, back in 2003, through the Telemundo signal. Now, fiction is reunited with its fans through the same TV channel.

Is it possible to watch “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ for free?

Although previously “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ could be seen for free, thanks to the fact that Telemundo released chapters on its YouTube channels, that possibility has been disabled for our region. For this reason, fans will have to wait for an official announcement for their arrival in Latin America.