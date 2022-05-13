“Passion of hawks 2″ continues as one of the most talked about telenovelas of the season on Telemundo. With a rating that has been irregular since its premiere on February 14, this week the attention has once again fallen on the plot with the Reyes brothers.

On Monday, May 9 and Tuesday, May 10, chapter 58 did not air, which caused questions from the public, which was more confused when they saw that the network announced the Turkish series “Amor Brave” for the telenovela time slot.

YOU CAN SEE: “42 days in the dark”: know the story that inspired the new Netflix series

With the passing of the hours, Telemundo confirmed that “Pasión de gavilanes, chapter 58″, would arrive on Wednesday the 12th at its usual time. In addition, he pointed out that he had only given up his space for the finale and premiere of two series of the brand.

Why was “Pasión de gavilanes 2”, chapter 59 not broadcast?

Once again, Colombian fiction has undergone a change in its transmission, it had to give up its space for the sports match “Chivas vs. Atlas: quarterfinals”, which was broadcast on Thursday the 12th by Telemundo, for which the followers of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ could not see the chapter that day.

When will chapter 59 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” be released?

It was established that – this week – chapter 59 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” will be released this Friday, May 13 at its usual time.

Pasión de gavilanes 2 announced the return of Franco Reyes to the plot. Photo: composition/Telemundo

How and where to see “Passion of hawks 2”

if you’re in USAyou can see the chapters of “Pasión de gavilanes 22 on the same page of Telemundo. just enter here.

Schedule to see “Passion of hawks 2” LIVE