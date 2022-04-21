Season 2 “Pasión de gavilanes” has fans excited about what is happening with the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters. Also, the new characters, especially the children of the protagonists, must overcome more than one problem.

In chapter 45 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2”, León tells his brother Erick about the extortionist’s call. Adan listens to them and suspects what will happen. Later, both receive another call from the mysterious man, who gives them a deadline to deliver money and summons them to the cemetery.

What happened in chapter 46 of “Passion of hawks”?

With the twins, Erick (Sebastián Osorio) and León (Juan Manuel Restrepo), giving money to the extortionist, the man checks the bills, but Norma and Juan’s children take the opportunity to point a gun at him. A shot is heard and Erick assures that it was not him.

Who was on the scene was Óscar Reyes, who shot the extortionist when he saw his nephews in danger. The man’s identity is exposed and we see that he is La Gitana’s grandson. Adela and her grandmother arrive on the scene to help him, implying that he might still be alive.

Preview of “Passion of hawks”, chapter 46

When does chapter 47 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere?

Chapter 47 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ will premiere on Friday, March 22, 2022. This Thursday the 21st there will be no telenovela broadcast since the Latin American Music Awards will be broadcast on Telemundo.

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2” ONLINE?

For the United States: "Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premieres its chapters on Telemundo. Audiences also have the option of watching the episodes after they air live on Peacock. However, this NBC Universal streaming service is only available in certain locations. Check if your country has access in peacock.com

For Spain: “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiered on Wednesday, February 16 on Telecinco and broadcasts new chapters every Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. In addition, it has daily reruns on Divinity at 8:00 p.m.

What time to see “Pasión de gavilanes 2” on Telemundo?