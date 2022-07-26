The second season of “Passion of Hawks” arrived at Telemundo, almost 20 years after the original installment. The expectations were high, but the rating only decreased as the plot progressed and there was even talk of its cancellation to replace it with the Turkish series “Brave Love”.

After its disastrous time on the small screen, the Colombian telenovela had a second chance to shine on the streaming platform Netflix. To the surprise of many fans, a total of 82 chapters are available. That is, 11 more than in the international chain.

Why was it not as successful as expected?

“I was only in one part at the end. I didn’t have the opportunity to be in the entire series, but I think what it does is risk telling the story from another place, because, just as life evolves, so do stories, families grow and we can’t pretend to be us on the horse and in the same dynamic, hitting us with the neighbors like 18 years ago, ”reflected the actor Michel Brown, who gives life to Franco Reyes, in this regard.

“Passion of hawks 2” came to Netflix in one fell swoop. Photo: composition/Telemundo

What is it about?

The new plot starts with the Kings and the Elizondos forming a large family, but about to experience a tragic event. It all begins with the appearance of a dead teacher, a crime for which the children of one of the couples are pointed out. After this, they will have to prove their innocence, while family ties are affected.

Who is who?

Mario Cimarro as Juan Reyes

Danna Garcia is Norma Elizondo

Juan Alfonso Baptista as Oscar Reyes

Paola Rey as Jimena Elizondo

Michel Brown as Franco Reyes

Natasha Klauss is Sara Elizondo.

Which actors are not in “Pasión de gavilanes 2″?

Despite having the return of its protagonists, “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ made a cut of stars in its plot. Thus, some of the actors who did not return to their roles are Lady Noriega (Pepita Ronderos), Jorge Cao (Martín Acevedo), Juan Sebastián Aragón (Armando Navarro) and Juan Pablo Shuk (Fernando Escandón).