Heat stroke is a possible occurrence in these days of extreme heat and it is a “health emergency that requires an urgent call for an ambulance and transport to hospital intensive care units”. Those who help the person who has fallen ill “while waiting for the rescuers must transport the victim in the shade if exposed to the sun, ventilate and cool the body (especially the head) with ice and cold water sponges”. These are the suggestions of Walter Pasini, travel medicine expert, former director of the WHO Center for Tourism Medicine.

“The heat can cause important damage and severe clinical pictures even in healthy people, but naturally more frequently in the elderly and chronically ill – explains Pasini -. The most important of these is precisely heat stroke. of a very serious threat to life. Requiring emergency treatment. In subjects affected by heat stroke, the thermoregulatory mechanisms are completely impaired. In other words, the affected people cannot lose heat through sweating and with other mechanisms that physiologically regulate thermal homeostasis. It follows that the body is subjected to very high internal temperatures with consequent damage to the kidneys, liver and other vital organs such as the brain and heart”.

May present with fever, collapse, confusion, personality change

The signs with which heatstroke presents are “fever, cardio-circulatory collapse and neurological manifestations (mental confusion, lack of motor coordination, personality changes, dizziness, intense headache) – Pasini lists – which can reach delirium, convulsions and coma. The damage is proportional to the peak core temperatures reached during the duration of the hyperthermia. Most of the victims show intense dehydration”.

In general, in fact, “in heat waves, especially in those characterized by a long duration and by the lack of a significant drop in outside temperatures during the night, mortality is essentially linked to marked dehydration and the consequent ‘ispissatio sanguinis’, a particularly dangerous in the elderly and in the chronically ill suffering from multiple pathologies. Ispissatio sanguinis can easily cause alterations in blood circulation and formation of thrombi and therefore stroke, or myocardial infarction, pulmonary thromboembolism, obstruction to the flow at the level of the aortic valve”, he concludes the expert.