“We evaluated the projects for their feasibility, for their originality, for the possibility of being reproduced over the years in schools and certainly also for the idea. Choosing three schools was difficult again this year as always because we are talking about eight finalists all equally good who presented beautiful projects, demonstrating once again that there are extraordinary students who I hope will all bring home the satisfaction of having participated in a final that identifies excellence”. Thus the president of the DiaSorin Foundation, Francesca Pasinelli, at the conclusion of the challenge that decreed the winner of the 2023 edition of the national competition ‘Mad for Science’.

“For the DiaSorin Foundation – he added – helping to make these beautiful realities grow is the best return we can get and if this then translates into an increased love for science even better because this is the goal but already just the fact that everyone approaching the scientific method and knowing its logic will lead them to be scientifically responsible citizens, regardless of whether or not they become scientists”.