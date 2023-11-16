Pasila’s murder | The police were alerted to the apartment due to a noise: A 35-year-old woman was found dead

The police have not yet been able to interview the hospitalized Pasila homicide suspect. The victim and the suspected perpetrator had at least been in a relationship.

Helsinki According to the police, the victim of the suspected homicide in Pasila and the suspected perpetrator were at least in a relationship.

On November 14, the police found a dead woman aged around 35 and the suspected perpetrator in a private apartment. The suspected perpetrator, a 45-year-old man, was taken to the hospital.

Director of Investigation, Crime Commissioner Päivi Hokkinen says that the police have not yet been able to interview the suspect who is still in hospital.

For example, the quality of the relationship is still being investigated. The police do not yet have information whether the persons were still in a relationship at the time of the suspected crime.

About the case reported to the emergency center on November 14 at 00:50 by an outside person. According to the police, the subject of the notification was reportedly disturbing noise.

Hokkinen says that matters will become clear when the police get to interview the suspect.

The police is in close contact with the hospital about the suspect’s condition, but Hokkinen says that he will not assess the suspect’s condition or the severity of the injuries in more detail because he is not a healthcare professional. “But as far as I can tell, there is no acute danger to his life.”