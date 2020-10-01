The son of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Ashot will leave for Nagorno-Karabakh, where hostilities between the Armenian and Azerbaijani armies have intensified since late September.

She told about the mobilization of her son Prime Minister’s wife Anna Hakobyan, reports “Satellite. Armenia”… According to her, Ashot Pashinyan, who is in the mobilization reserve, got together and prepared a uniform. His parents did not stop him.

“I told him: ‘Yes, sonny put on your uniform and go. I adore you, but there is nothing nobler than to die for your homeland. ” I didn’t know what the situation would be here, and whether we would have a connection. Now it turns out that so far there is no need for his presence on the battlefield, but my words have been for life “, – said Anna Hakobyan.

Photo from the page “Armenians” in social networks.



