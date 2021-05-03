Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, together with his wife Anna Hakobyan, were vaccinated against coronavirus infection. The politician announced this on Monday, May 3, on his Facebook page.

“Today Anna and I got vaccinated to protect ourselves from the coronavirus. We urge our citizens to actively apply to polyclinics and get vaccinated, ”Pashinyan wrote.

He also drew the attention of fellow citizens to the fact that in the second half of 2021 there is a high probability that many countries will impose restrictions on travelers who have not been vaccinated.

What drug the politician was vaccinated with is not specified.

According to the data of the international statistical bureau Worldometer, as of May 3, 216,863 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Armenia, of which 4,139 were deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, 199,755 people have fully recovered.

On April 12, it was reported that the Armenian authorities began negotiations with Russia on the production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.