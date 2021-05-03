Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was vaccinated against coronavirus. On Monday, May 3, he wrote about this on his page in Facebook…

He noted that he was vaccinated with the vaccine together with his wife Anna. The dose of which drug was administered to the spouses is still unknown.

In his message, Pashinyan also called on the residents of Armenia to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and to more actively seek help from polyclinics. He explained that in six months, many countries are likely to introduce various restrictions, including for unvaccinated citizens.