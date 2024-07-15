Pashinyan to attend European Political Community summit

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will attend the fourth summit of the European Political Community (EPC), scheduled for July 18 in London, his press secretary Nazeli Baghdasaryan said, quoted by TASS.

She said that the politician will be on vacation from July 15 to August 12, which will be interrupted due to the summit. As Baghdasaryan noted, Pashinyan will spend most of his vacation in Armenia. The prime minister should also visit Tavush and Armavir regions, the press secretary added.