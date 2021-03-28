Armenia needs to deepen allied relations with Russia to ensure its security. This was stated on Sunday, March 28, by the Prime Minister of the republic Nikol Pashinyan during a meeting with residents of the village of Myasnikyan as part of a trip to the Armavir region of Armenia.

According to the head of government, as part of the process of reforming the army, the republic will develop the capacities of the Armenian-Russian joint group of forces.

“We must develop the capacities of the Armenian-Russian group of forces, formulate tasks so that it becomes the most important and effective instrument for ensuring our security,” he is quoted as saying. “RIA News”…

On March 24, a telephone conversation took place between Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) Valery Gerasimov. They discussed the program for the modernization of the Armenian army and large-scale reforms.

The day before, the heads of the Defense Ministries of Armenia and Russia discussed the Armenian-Russian military relations during a telephone conversation. Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Sergei Shoigu touched upon issues related to the main directions of large-scale reforms that began in the Armed Forces of Armenia. In addition, they also touched upon the topic of joint actions of joint groups of forces and the process of the Russian peacekeeping mission being carried out in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On the same day, it became known that the personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continued work on cleaning the terrain in Nagorno-Karabakh from explosive objects. During the operation in the area of ​​the city of Mardakert, Russian sappers defused more than ten 152-mm high-explosive fragmentation artillery shells per day.