Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan: in the coming days there will be no Armenians left in Nagorno-Karabakh

In the coming days, there will be no more Armenians left in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated the departure of all compatriots from the region. He is quoted by the agency Armenpress.

According to him, this result is shown by the analysis of the situation. He also called the exodus of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh an act of ethnic cleansing. Pashinyan pointed out to the Armenian government the obligation to carefully accept internally displaced persons.

The prime minister also criticized the international community’s reaction to what was happening. “If statements of condemnation are not followed by adequate political and legal decisions, condemnations become acts of consent,” he said.

According to Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan, on the morning of September 28, about 66,500 people entered Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Earlier, on September 28, the head of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Samvel Shahramanyan, signed a decree on the termination of its existence from January 1, 2024.