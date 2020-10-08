Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed the topics of telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with RBC.

According to Pashinyan, one of the main topics of conversations with the Russian leader was the presence of terrorists in the South Caucasus, fighting from the Azerbaijani side. He stressed that this fact completely changes the content of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“This is not only a question of Karabakh, but of security in our region in a broader sense – the security of Russia and Iran. This is generally a matter of global security, ”the Armenian prime minister explained.

The last time Pashinyan and Putin spoke was on October 7. Since the beginning of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, there have been five telephone conversations between the politicians.

Armed clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) began on September 27. Yerevan and Baku accused each other of escalating the conflict.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, after which a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and NKR, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol, but hostilities periodically resume.