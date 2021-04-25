Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday, April 25, resigned from the post of Prime Minister of Armenia to hold early parliamentary elections. The politician announced this on his Facebook page.

“Today I am submitting my resignation to implement the constitutional provisions and dissolve the parliament,” Pashinyan said.

Following him, the country’s government resigned. As adds “Gazeta.ru“, The politician recalled that his political force” Civil Contract “will participate in the upcoming elections. He will run as a candidate for the post of head of government from his party.

Pashinyan’s resignation petition was received by the office of the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, it was adopted on the basis of Article 130 of the Constitution of the republic.

Government members continue to fulfill their duties, like Pashinyan, until the formation of a new government in the country.

On March 24, it became known that the parliament of the republic canceled the martial law, which was introduced in the country in September 2020 due to the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. This decision makes it possible to hold early elections to the country’s parliament.

Early parliamentary elections in the republic are scheduled for June 20. Pashinyan announced his resignation in mid-April.

The political situation in Armenia became more complicated in the fall of 2020, after the military conflict with Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.