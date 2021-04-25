Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has resigned. He stated this during a televised address on Sunday, April 25, reports RIA News…

“Today I am resigning to hold early parliamentary elections on June 20,” the politician said. At the same time, he noted that he would continue to fulfill the duties of the prime minister in full until the elections.

Pashinyan also added that in the upcoming elections he will nominate his candidacy for the post of head of the Armenian government from the Civil Contract party.

It is noted that the entire government of Armenia also resigned.

Protests demanding that Pashinyan leave his post have continued in Armenia since the end of the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Opposition forces accuse the prime minister of betraying national interests; they created a political movement “For the Salvation of the Motherland”, which included representatives of 17 parties and organizations.

In response to mass protests, the prime minister promised to resign, but reserved the right to run again. He also announced early parliamentary elections in the country on June 20.