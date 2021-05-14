Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said that during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he requested military assistance from him, reports Interfax…

According to him, on the eve of May 13, politicians agreed to make joint efforts to withdraw the Azerbaijani military from the territory of Syunik region. “This agreement has been partially implemented, there are territories that the Azerbaijanis left,” Pashinyan said.

At the same time, he stressed that the demands of the Armenian side were not fully fulfilled, Yerevan was forced on May 14 to turn to Moscow for help in accordance with the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance of 1997 and the Treaty on the Armenian-Russian Group of Forces. Pashinyan did not give other details of the negotiations.

On May 13, the Armenian Defense Ministry recorded another attempt by the Azerbaijani military to move into the territory of the Syunik and Gegharkunik regions under the pretext of “clarifying the borders”. These actions were regarded as a provocation against a sovereign territory and were immediately suppressed, the department said. At the same time, neither side opened fire.

Later, Pashinyan instructed to initiate consultations in the CSTO on the fact of what happened. He stated that a significant number of Azerbaijani soldiers still remain at the borders of the region. In turn, representatives of the opposition offered to take enemy soldiers prisoner in order to later exchange them for the Armenian military.