Prime Minister Pashinyan refused to consider Armenia an ally of Russia on the issue of Ukraine

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan refused to consider Yerevan an ally of Russia on the issue of Ukraine. His words lead TASS.

“I have long said that Armenia is not an ally of Russia on the issue of Ukraine. And this is our sincere position. It pains us very much that we cannot influence this situation,” the politician emphasized.

He noted during a meeting with representatives of the Armenian diaspora in Germany that the Ukrainian people are friendly to his country.

Earlier in February, Pashinyan said that Armenia cannot continue to build military-technical cooperation with Russia as before – the republic needs other allies.