Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reacted to the statement of US President Joe Biden, who recognized the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire. He shared his opinion in a message addressed to the head of the White House, published by him in Facebook…

The prime minister published the text of the letter, indicating that he sent it to the American leader “just a few minutes ago.” “Recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the United States is a much-needed message to the international community, which reaffirms human rights and values ​​in international relations,” the letter says.

The politician noted that he considers Washington’s gesture an inspiring and inspiring example for those who are determined to form a “tolerant international community.” “Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he added, addressing the US President.

Earlier it was reported that the head of the White House officially recognized the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire. The gesture was timed to the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Armenian Genocide. In his statement, Biden noted that those who remember the victims of the massacre on this day commit themselves to “preventing a recurrence of such atrocities.”

Turkey immediately commented on Biden’s statement: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara completely rejects the formulations on recognizing the genocide, said by the American leader. “We completely reject this statement based entirely on populism,” he stressed.

The American leader reaffirmed his intention to recognize the Armenian genocide during a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It is noted that, having made this decision, he became the first US president in 40 years to publicly recognize the actions of the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the 20th century as genocide.