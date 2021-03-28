Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke about his intention to resign in April, reports RIA News…

He made this decision to hold early parliamentary elections in the country. “During this period, I will continue to remain acting prime minister,” Pashinyan said during a meeting with residents of the village of Aragats.

He promised the congregation to continue serving better than before if they confirmed their credentials. And if not, transfer power to whoever the people choose.

Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan said that he would continue to act as head of government until new parliamentary elections are held in the country. They are scheduled for June 20th.

Protests demanding Pashinyan to leave his post have continued in Armenia since the end of the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Opposition forces accuse the prime minister of betraying the national interests of the country; they have created a political movement “For the Salvation of the Motherland”, which included representatives of 17 parties and organizations.