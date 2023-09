Pashinyan: in general, the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh is being observed

Today, the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh is generally observed. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated this, writes TASS.

He noted that the information about the presence of Azerbaijani troops in Stepanakert is not true. “There was an incident in the vicinity of Stepanakert, but the ceasefire generally remains,” explained the Prime Minister of Armenia.