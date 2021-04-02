Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Moscow on April 7, he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was announced on Friday, April 2, by the press secretary of the head of the Armenian government Mane Gevorgyan.

“In connection with the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for April 7, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been working in self-isolation since April 2,” reports Armenpress…

On March 26, telephone talks were held between Putin and Pashinyan at the initiative of the Armenian side.

During the talks, the sides discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation with an emphasis on the energy sector and the fight against coronavirus, as well as the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh. The parties stated that the situation in the region has stabilized and remains generally calm.

In September 2020, hostilities resumed in Nagorno-Karabakh, which became a continuation of a long-term conflict and led to casualties among the civilian population.

Yerevan and Baku made several attempts to conclude a truce, but only on the night of November 10, the agreement was signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. The parties agreed on a complete ceasefire and exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead. Yerevan also handed over Lachin, Kelbajar and Aghdam districts to Baku. Under the terms of the agreement, Russian peacekeepers are stationed in the region.

After that, protests began in Armenia. Those who disagree with the decision on Nagorno-Karabakh accused Pashinyan of treason and demand his resignation. On March 28, Pashinyan promised to resign in April for early parliamentary elections.