With the mediation of the European Union (EU), a roadmap has been developed to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on October 19 during a joint briefing with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.

“I would like to emphasize that during the meetings in Brussels between me and the President of Azerbaijan, through the mediation of the head of the European Council Charles Michel, a road map was essentially developed for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the politician added.

He noted that this is reflected in the quadripartite statement signed by the parties in Granada, Spain.

In early October, in Spain, Pashinyan signed a declaration recognizing Azerbaijan’s borders of 86.6 thousand square meters. km, including Nagorno-Karabakh. On the same day, the President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the EU would allocate €25 million in aid to Armenia.

She noted that the EU supports the humanitarian needs of Armenia and will decide what more can be done for the country in connection with the latest events in Nagorno-Karabakh.

After the conflict escalated in 2023, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense on September 19, as a result of anti-terrorism measures, took control of Nagorno-Karabakh and demanded the complete withdrawal of Armenian military personnel from there. The next day, the parties agreed on a complete cessation of hostilities. As a result of these events, part of the population moved from Karabakh to Armenia.

According to the latest data, more than 100 thousand people arrived in Armenia from Karabakh.