Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on May 6 emphasized the role of Russian President Vladimir Putin in achieving peace in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Today the presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh is a solid guarantee of security. I would especially like to note the role of Russian President Vladimir Putin in achieving peace in the region and his efforts aimed at creating conditions for the normal life of Nagorno-Karabakh, ”Pashinyan said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

According to Pashinyan, Armenia will continue to take all measures to implement the agreements reached in the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021.

“We are ready to make every effort to ensure a constructive dialogue between the parties in a trilateral format. However, Azerbaijan’s actions do not at all contribute to progress in the trilateral dialogue, ”Pashinyan said.

He reaffirmed the country’s position on the need to resume the peace process in order to achieve a final settlement of the conflict on the basis of the principles proposed by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

In turn, Lavrov said that Russia is committed to ensuring security in the republic.

“This was discussed both in your contacts with President Putin and in contacts that are regularly and intensively conducted by our defense departments. There can be no doubt about this, ”Lavrov added.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh ended on November 10, 2020 after the signing of a trilateral agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The document, among other things, provided for the introduction of Russian peacekeepers into the region, the exchange of prisoners between the parties to the conflict, the transfer of a number of regions of the region by Armenia to Azerbaijan and the return of refugees to Karabakh.