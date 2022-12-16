Armenian President Pashinyan met with head of British intelligence Moore

Armenian President Nikol Pashinyan met with the head of the British Intelligence Service (MI6) Richard Moore. This is reported TASS with reference to the press service of the government of the republic.

It is reported that the parties discussed issues of regional and international security.

Earlier, the Armenian authorities called on the UN Security Council and the OSCE Minsk Group to pay attention to the situation in the Lachin corridor, which connects the republic and Nagorno-Karabakh.

On December 12, the Lachin corridor was blocked by Azerbaijani environmental activists. They demanded to stop the exploitation of the natural resources of Karabakh.