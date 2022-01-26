Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan contracted the coronavirus and was forced to self-isolate. This is reported Sputnik Armenia with reference to the press service of the government of the republic.

According to the department, the head of the Cabinet received a positive test for infection on Wednesday, January 26. He decided to go into self-isolation, but promised to continue working remotely. His health remains normal. “The disease proceeds without symptoms,” the press service said.