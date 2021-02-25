Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan dismissed Onik Gasparyan, Chief of the General Staff of the country’s Armed Forces, who demanded his resignation. He stated this during a live broadcast on his page in Facebook…

“Today I made a decision to dismiss the chief of the General Staff and his first deputy. The Defense Minister is already preparing an appropriate decision on the appointment of a new head of the General Staff and his deputies, “Pashinyan said.

Earlier, the Armenian Armed Forces demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister and the government of the country. A special statement was signed by Gasparyan, commanders of large military formations and heads of all departments. The reason was the dismissal of the First Deputy Chief of the General Staff Tiran Khachatryan.

Pashinyan called the statement of the General Staff an attempt at a military coup. “I invite all our supporters to Republic Square right now. I will address the public on the air shortly, ”he said.

Khachatryan was dismissed by Armenian President Armen Sarkissian at the suggestion of Pashinyan the day before. On February 23, the deputy head of the General Staff laughed at the words of the Prime Minister about the inoperability of the Russian Iskander OTRK.

Protests demanding Pashinyan to leave his post have continued in Armenia since the end of the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. The opposition forces accuse the prime minister of betraying the national interests of the country; they have created a political movement “For the Salvation of the Motherland”, which included representatives of 17 parties and organizations. Pashinyan himself said that he was clean before the people.