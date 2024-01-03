Pashinyan expressed condolences to the President of Iran over the terrorist attack in Kerman

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a message to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in which he expressed condolences over the terrorist attack in Kerman. The text was published in Telegram-channel of the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

“It is with sadness that I learned about the tragedy that occurred today in Kerman, as a result of which innocent people were killed and injured,” he said. The politician also wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Earlier it was reported that the number of victims as a result of the explosion in Kerman had risen to 103 people. More than 141 victims were taken to city hospitals.

The explosions occurred during a funeral procession to mark the anniversary of the death of Iranian IRGC General Qassem Soleimani. One of them thundered 700 meters from Soleimani’s grave, and the second, a kilometer away, outside the pilgrims’ route, followed a few minutes later. Kerman's deputy governor for security said the explosions were terrorist in nature.